Friday,29 December, 2017
Current issue | Issue 1374, (21 December 2017 - 3 January 2018)
Friday,29 December, 2017
Issue 1374, (21 December 2017 - 3 January 2018)

Ahram Weekly

EGYPT

Terrorist organisations in Egypt 2017

Terrorist organisations in Egypt 2017

While the number of terrorist attacks dramatically decreased in recent years, terrorist tactics have changed, and these organisations remain a vivid threat to national security, writes Ahmed Kamel Al-Beheiri

 

Egyptian military acquisitions 2017: A timeline

Egyptian military acquisitions 2017: A timeline

Busy year for lawmakers

Busy year for lawmakers

What Egyptian women won

What Egyptian women won

OPINION

The year of critical thinking

The year of critical thinking

Filling the power vacuum

Filling the power vacuum

Trump’s America 2017

Trump’s America 2017

The global crisis of culture

The global crisis of culture

AhramOnline

ECONOMY

Bucking expectations in 2017

Bucking expectations in 2017

Economist at CI Capital Asset Management Noeman Khaled gives Sherine Abdel-Razek his take on Egypt’s economic performance in 2017

WORLD

Post-consensus Europe

Post-consensus Europe

Some 30 million people voted for right-wing populist parties in EU countries in recent elections. 2018 will continue to test the European

FOCUS

Protecting Alexandria’s heritage

Protecting Alexandria’s heritage

Farah Al-Akkad describes efforts to help preserve the coastal city of Alexandria from challenges threatening its future

PRESS REVIEW

Another Intifada needed

Another Intifada needed

Pdf

PalestiniansDonald TrumpThe oval officeUSA AND IsraelAli Abdullah Saleh
PalestiniansDonald TrumpThe oval officeUSA AND IsraelAli Abdullah Saleh
Multimedia

FEATURES

Revisiting Alexandria

Revisiting Alexandria

Nora Koloyan-Keuhnelian and Nader Habib rediscover the cosmopolitan city

LIVING

Seasons for flowers

Seasons for flowers

As Egypt’s florists gear up for Christmas and the new year when they do much of their annual business, Dina Ezzat discovers some

SPORTS

Well done

Well done

The year was the best for Egyptian sports since 2011, reports Inas Mazhar

More

  • follow us on